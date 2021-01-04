MARKET NEWS

PMI Manufacturing in expansionary zone for fifth straight month

India's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which tracks sentiment in the sector, rose to 56.4 in December 2020 from 56.3 in November.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
Earlier this week, SBI had slashed its contraction forecast to 7.4 per cent from 10.9 per cent.

A reading of above 50 denotes improvement in the sector, while a reading of below 50 indicates deterioration in sentiments. This is the fifth straight month in a pandemic year when PMI manufacturing has shown reading of above 50. However, it is nowhere close to the 58.9 registered in October, which was a 12-year high.

"The health of the Indian manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in December, with manufacturers stepping up production and input buying amid efforts to rebuild their inventories following business closures earlier in the year," said IHS Markit, the agency which compiles the data, in a press release.

"While firms were able to lift input stocks, and did so at the quickest rate in nearly a decade, holdings of finished goods decreased sharply due to ongoing increases in new work," it said.

"The latest PMI results for the Indian manufacturing sector continued to point to an economy on the mend, as a supportive demand environment and firms' efforts to rebuild safety stocks underpinned another sharp rise in production," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid-19 #economic recovery #manufacturing #PMI
first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:03 am

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

