PMI Electro Mobility to supply additional 100 e-buses to Rajkot Municipal Corporation

Electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro Mobility will supply an additional 100 e-buses to Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat.

The latest bus order is in addition to the previous order of 50 e-buses received from the corporation, PMI Electro Mobility said in a statement on July 12.

The latest tender for 9-metre 100 e-buses was floated by the corporation in February 2021. PMI Electro Mobility has been awarded the tender for providing, maintaining and operating 100 electric buses for 10 years by the corporation.

These buses are equipped with advanced features such as CCTV cameras, air suspension, Real Time Monitoring System (RTMS), and several other safety provisions, as per the company. Incorporated in 2017, PMI Electro Mobility claims it is the only original equipment manufacturer for all three models for standard, mid and mini buses in the country.

"PMI has already been running 25 electric buses in Rajkot since 2021 and will soon add another 25 buses, to complete the existing order by this month. The latest tender to supply an additional 100 buses is a testimony to our expertise in manufacturing and operating high-quality electric buses," Manvi Jain, Head of Corporate Affairs at the company, said.

The company claims it has over 600 electric buses plying in more than 20 cities in the country. "PMI Electro Mobility utilises the latest technology to develop reliable and safe electric buses. Our buses are equipped with a raft of modern features. Provisions such as RTMS help us ensure passenger’s safety while a keen focus on technology development has ensured zero breakdowns for all our e-buses," Jain said.