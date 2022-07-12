English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PMI Electro Mobility to supply additional 100 e-buses to Rajkot Municipal Corporation

    The latest bus order is in addition to the previous order of 50 e-buses received from the corporation, PMI Electro Mobility said in a statement on July 12.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

    Electric commercial vehicle maker PMI Electro Mobility will supply an additional 100 e-buses to Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat.

    The latest bus order is in addition to the previous order of 50 e-buses received from the corporation, PMI Electro Mobility said in a statement on July 12.

    The latest tender for 9-metre 100 e-buses was floated by the corporation in February 2021. PMI Electro Mobility has been awarded the tender for providing, maintaining and operating 100 electric buses for 10 years by the corporation. PMI Electro Mobility has been awarded the tender for providing, maintaining and operating 100 electric buses for 10 years by the corporation.

    These buses are equipped with advanced features such as CCTV cameras, air suspension, Real Time Monitoring System (RTMS), and several other safety provisions, as per the company. Incorporated in 2017, PMI Electro Mobility claims it is the only original equipment manufacturer for all three models for standard, mid and mini buses in the country.

    "PMI has already been running 25 electric buses in Rajkot since 2021 and will soon add another 25 buses, to complete the existing order by this month. The latest tender to supply an additional 100 buses is a testimony to our expertise in manufacturing and operating high-quality electric buses," Manvi Jain, Head of Corporate Affairs at the company, said.

    Close
    The company claims it has over 600 electric buses plying in more than 20 cities in the country. "PMI Electro Mobility utilises the latest technology to develop reliable and safe electric buses. Our buses are equipped with a raft of modern features. Provisions such as RTMS help us ensure passenger’s safety while a keen focus on technology development has ensured zero breakdowns for all our e-buses," Jain said.
    PTI
    Tags: #PMI Electro Mobility #Rajkot Municipal Corporation
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 10:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.