PMC Bank sent auditor on "all expenses paid" vacation: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed lending restrictions on PMC Bank after allegations of fraud.
A second charge sheet has revealed that crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank sent an auditor on all-expenses-paid vacations, News18 reported.Jayesh Sanghani, one of the auditors, received kickbacks from PMC Bank, including a vacation to Goa, the report said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed lending restrictions on PMC Bank after allegations of fraud emerged. The bank subsequently set withdrawal restrictions on depositors.(This copy will be updated with further developments)
First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:41 pm