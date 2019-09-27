App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMC Bank crisis: Former MD Joy Thomas admits exposure norms breached to loan HDIL Rs 2,500 cr

Thomas also said that he heard the RBI is now planning of increasing the withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total exposure of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) to real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) is at Rs 2,500 crore, said former MD Joy Thomas who was suspended this week.

“HDIL was not able to make repayments for the past two to three years,” Thomas said in a press briefing on September 27.

He said the crisis-hit bank has ample land and buildings as collateral against these loans that amount to 2.5 times of the exposure.

Close

“Loans given out to HDIL did not have board approval,” he said, adding that they were approved from the central office. “We approached the RBI on September 19 to flag loans that were not reported in the past seven years.”

related news

Earlier reports noted that a loan of Rs 2,500 crore to real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) — now-bankrupt — is the main reason behind the downfall of PMC Bank.

The report also claimed that despite the defaults by HDIL on repayments, PMC Bank’s auditors did not classify the loan to the real estate company as an NPA.

Thomas also said he has heard the RBI is now planning of increasing the withdrawal limit for customers of the bank to Rs 1 lakh for Rs 10,000 currently.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had increased the withdrawal limit for customers of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 earlier.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #Business #India #PMC Bank #RBI

