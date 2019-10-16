App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMC Bank scam | SC agrees to urgent hearing of PIL

The PIL seeks the full protection of over 15 lakh affected bank customers and 100 percent insurance cover

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PMC Bank crisis
PMC Bank crisis

The Supreme Court has agreed to an urgent hearing on the public interest litigation filed in regards to the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank case, as per a CNN-News18 report.

The petitioner, identified as Bijon Mishra, has sought the full protection of over 15 lakh affected bank customers and 100 percent insurance cover over their savings with the institution, the channel added.

The RBI had issued directions to PMC Bank on September 23, restricting basic banking services like cash withdrawals. Initially, the limit was set at Rs 1,000 per depositor. The regulator also appointed an administrator and three-member advisory committee to oversee the bank’s operations after its board was superseded.


The multi-state cooperative bank came under fire for fraud and misreporting of bad loans. The lender was also found to have violated the RBI’s group exposure norms. Its exposure to the realty firm Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) is being investigated by the authorities including the Economic Offences Wing.


Forensic Auditors, appointed by the bank’s administrator, are also looking into the related transactions, the RBI said.


“The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the developments and shall continue to take necessary steps in the interest of the depositors of the bank,” the regulator said.


Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the bank’s customers on her visit to Mumbai. She said she spoke to the RBI governor, who had assured that customers' concerns would be addressed as the top priority. The central bank's board that met in Chandigarh also discussed the existing regulatory framework of cooperative banks among other issues.



The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 11:19 am

tags #banking #financial crisis #PMC Bank #SC

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.