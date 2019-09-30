PMC Bank crisis: EOW registers FIR against senior officials of PMC Bank, HDIL

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against senior officials of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank as well as Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) for fraudulently causing losses to the tune of Rs 4355.43 crore to the bank.

The FIR named PMC Bank's Managing Director (now suspended) Joy Thomas, Chairman Waryam Singh and other executives. It also mentions involvement of Sarang Wadhawan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of HDIL.

The complaint has been registered under sections 401, 420, 465, 466, 471, 120B of Indian Penal Code. The complaint was filed by the bank, under instructions of JB Bhoria, the administrator appointed by the banking regulator.

The complaint states that between 2008 and 2019, the bank officials knowingly and deliberately violated banking norms and cooked up profits to mislead the authorities, when the bank was actually incurring losses.

It also states that the bank hid the group's large exposure and non-performing assets (NPAs) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by creating dummy accounts.

The EOW has also appointed a special team to carry out investigations into the case.

The bank's senior officials were suspended and board of directors superseded last week, after the RBI issued directions to the cooperative bank. It also restricted cash withdrawals to Rs 1000 per customer, which was later revised to Rs 10,000 for six months.

The bank is also undergoing an inspection by the RBI currently.

