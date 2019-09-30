App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMC Bank crisis: EOW registers FIR against senior officials of PMC Bank, HDIL

The FIR named PMC Bank’s Managing Director (now suspended) Joy Thomas, Chairman Waryam Singh and other executives. It also mentions involvement of Sarang Wadhawan, vice-chairman and managing director of HDIL.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against senior officials of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank as well as Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) for fraudulently causing losses to the tune of Rs 4355.43 crore to the bank.


The FIR named PMC Bank's Managing Director (now suspended) Joy Thomas, Chairman Waryam Singh and other executives. It also mentions involvement of Sarang Wadhawan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of HDIL.


The complaint has been registered under sections 401, 420, 465, 466, 471, 120B of Indian Penal Code. The complaint was filed by the bank, under instructions of JB Bhoria, the administrator appointed by the banking regulator.


The complaint states that between 2008 and 2019, the bank officials knowingly and deliberately violated banking norms and cooked up profits to mislead the authorities, when the bank was actually incurring losses.


It also states that the bank hid the group's large exposure and non-performing assets (NPAs) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by creating dummy accounts.


The EOW has also appointed a special team to carry out investigations into the case.


The bank's senior officials were suspended and board of directors superseded last week, after the RBI issued directions to the cooperative bank. It also restricted cash withdrawals to Rs 1000 per customer, which was later revised to Rs 10,000 for six months.

The bank is also undergoing an inspection by the RBI currently.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #charges #complaint #EOW #FIR #HDIL #Joy Thomas #PMC Bank crisis #Police

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.