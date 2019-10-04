App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMC Bank crisis: Mumbai Police arrests former MD Joy Thomas

Thomas was summoned to the EOW office at the city police headquarters and arrested after questioning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on October 4 arrested Joy Thomas, former Managing Director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

Also read | PMC Bank crisis: Sarang, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan sent to police custody till Oct 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting searches at six places in Mumbai in relation to the case. These included the premises of former PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh and Thomas.

ED had registered ECIR on October 3 evening. It has taken up the case on the basis of the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing First Information Report (FIR).

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #Business #India #PMC Bank #PMC Bank crisis

