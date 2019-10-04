PMC Bank crisis: Mumbai Police arrests former MD Joy Thomas

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on October 4 arrested Joy Thomas, former Managing Director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

Thomas was summoned to the EOW office at the city police headquarters and arrested after questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting searches at six places in Mumbai in relation to the case. These included the premises of former PMC Bank Chairman Waryam Singh and Thomas.

ED had registered ECIR on October 3 evening. It has taken up the case on the basis of the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing First Information Report (FIR).