PMC Bank crisis | Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea seeking protection for depositors

The Delhi High Court will hear a plea seeking protection for depositors of crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on November 1.

The plea sought the issuance of guidelines in case a bank faces financial distress. The Court has also issued a notice to the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the matter.

Several customers of PMC Bank have been protesting outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office with the last protest on October 30.

As part of the directions, deposit withdrawals were capped at Rs 1,000 per account and subsequently raised to Rs 40,000 after the protests. The RBI says 77 percent of the 16 lakh depositors can get a reprieve with the Rs 40,000 limit.

Five of the depositors have died in the last month, including one who has committed suicide. At least two dozen protests have been held by depositors across Mumbai. Many of the distraught depositors sounded dejected on October 30, with no solution in sight.