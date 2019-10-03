PMC Bank auditor Lakdawala & Co under scanner: Report

Lakdawala & Co., the auditor of troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, has come under the scanner after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on October 3 said it had initiated action against the firm, Moneylife reported.

The firm audited the bank in FY18-19, wherein the report expressed doubt over the institutions’ ability to recover assets against which a provision of Rs 26.82 crore was made, the publication noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

ICAI’s statement read: "...triggered disciplinary mechanism by writing to the concerned Bank and also to all concerned regulatory agencies, the vigilance department of RBI and the commissioner of Maharashtra co-operative societies, requesting them to provide requisite details of their findings related to it along with details of any member or firm alleged to be involved in the said matter."

This is the latest in worrying news for stakeholders of PMC which was brought under direction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for undisclosed reasons.

Moneylife quoted CAs from active bodies say they “had not come across the firm in their interactions”. Zee News, however, tracked down Lakdawala’s office to a Borivali housing society. It had no nameplate to indicate its presence, it said.

The report further tracked Lakdawala & Co. to its partner KP Lakdawala (Membership No.035633), who is also shown as the proprietor of and Lakdawala & Associates (ICAI Registration No.105518W) in the FY17-18 audit report for Talwalkars Lifestyles.

Interestingly, the Talwalkars audit report also showed that Lakdawala & Associates office is off the western express highway (WEH) at Borivali, Mumbai.