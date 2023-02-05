 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, launch E20 fuel

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023, being held from February 6 to 8, is aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, unveil a solar and conventional energy powered cooking system and inaugurate the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023, being held from February 6 to 8, is aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse, an official statement said.
"The event will bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents," it added.

Modi will also launch petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.
"In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol.

"The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress," it said.