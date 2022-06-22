PM to inaugurate commerce ministry's new premises Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan, on Thursday and also launch a new portal developed as a one-stop platform for stakeholders to get all necessary information related to India's foreign trade, the PMO said.

Constructed near India Gate, the new premises is designed as a smart building which incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving, the PMO noted.

It will serve as an integrated and modern office complex to be used by the two departments under the ministry, Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, it said. The portal is named NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade).