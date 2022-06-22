English
    PM to inaugurate commerce ministry's new premises Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday

    On Thursday, the new Vanijya Bhawan offices of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PMO also announced the launch of a new portal.

    PTI
    June 22, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan, on Thursday and also launch a new portal developed as a one-stop platform for stakeholders to get all necessary information related to India's foreign trade, the PMO said.

    Constructed near India Gate, the new premises is designed as a smart building which incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving, the PMO noted.

    It will serve as an integrated and modern office complex to be used by the two departments under the ministry, Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, it said. The portal is named NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade).
    PTI
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 05:11 pm
