English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 25-Days Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PM SVANidhi scheme to continue till December 2024

    The approval was given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said, adding that through PM SVANidhi, affordable collateral-free loans are given to street vendors.

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: REUTERS)

    Representative Image (Image: REUTERS)

    The Centre on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme till December 2024, according to an official statement.

    The approval was given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said, adding that through PM SVANidhi, affordable collateral-free loans are given to street vendors.

    "Today’s approval has increased the loan amount to Rs 8,100 crore, thereby providing the street vendors working capital to further expand their business and making them AtmaNirbhar,” the statement said.

    The budget for the promotion of digital payments, including cashback to the vendors, has also been enhanced.

    The approval is expected to benefit nearly 1.2 crore people in urban India, the Centre said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #India #Narendra Modi #PM SVANidhi #PM SVANidhi scheme
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.