PM Narendra Modi wishes Kharge fruitful tenure as Cong president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as party president on Wednesday and wished him a fruitful tenure. "My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead," Modi tweeted.
Kharge was elected Congress president, defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history. The Karnataka leader will formally take over as the party's president on October 26.He will be the first party president from outside the Gandhi family in 24 years.