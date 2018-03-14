PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate News18's Rising India Summit on March 16

Focusing on strategic affairs, sports, entertainment and defence, News18 is all set to host the first edition of Rising India Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address the dignitaries. Many significant announcements are also expected on the occasion.

The event will be held on March 16 and 17 in New Delhi with PM Modi addressing the audience on Day 1. The prime minister will be sharing his vision for India and his expectations from the leaders participating in the summit. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman will be the guest of honour.

“We are proud to announce the News18 Rising India Summit, which is the grand culmination of Rising Series hosted by our network. The Rising Series in states like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala saw participation of all Chief Ministers and key policy makers. We believe this is the best time to conclude the series by bringing together top policy makers, corporate leaders and global visionaries to celebrate India’s journey from take-off to triumph,” said Avinash Kaul, President of Network 18.

Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion.

Many corporate leaders, including Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, are also expected to participate in the event.

Helmed by India’s largest news network which spans across 26 states, in 15 languages, the summit aims to bring together thinkers, scholars and achievers from around the world.

