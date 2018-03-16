PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at News18's Rising India Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at Rising India Summit — an event hosted by News18 focusing on strategic affairs, defence, sports and entertainment. Many significant announcements are also expected at the two-day Summit that begins on March 16.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will share his vision for India and the government's expectations from India Inc. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is the guest of honour at the two-day event.

Eminent personalities spanning several fields will attend the Rising India Summit. Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion.

Captains of India Inc such as Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, SBI Chief Rajnish Kumar too will attend the summit. Helmed by India’s largest news network which spans across 26 states, in 15 languages, the summit aims to bring together thinkers, scholars and achievers from around the world.

Here’s the list of key sessions during the News18 Rising India Summit

March 16 | 5:45 PM

Session: The Building Blocks of a Rising India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways and Coal

March 16 | 6:30 PM

Session: The Making of a New World Power

Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

Anil Agarwal, Group Chairman, Vedanta

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

Deep Kalra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India

Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO, KKR India

March 16 | 8:15 PM

Keynote Address: Rising India: Finally It’s Here

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

March 17 | 10 AM

Session: Rising India — The Challenges Within

Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister

March 17 | 10:30 AM

Session: A View from Afar

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winning Economist

March 17 | 2:15 PM

Session: India Uncut

Ranveer Singh, Actor

March 17 | 6.15 PM

Session: The Monk who Took on a New Mantle

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

March 17 | 7 PM

Session: Making It Happen In India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister

“We are proud to announce the News18 Rising India Summit, which is the grand culmination of Rising Series hosted by our network. The Rising Series in states like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala saw participation of all Chief Ministers and key policy makers. We believe this is the best time to conclude the series by bringing together top policy makers, corporate leaders and global visionaries to celebrate India’s journey from take-off to triumph,” said Avinash Kaul, President of Network 18.

Network18 Group is a media and entertainment group with interests in television, internet, films, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses. Through its subsidiary, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, the group operates news channels such as CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, CNN-News18 and News18 India.