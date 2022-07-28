English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PM Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on August 7

    The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting on August 7 and issues related to economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources.


    The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.


    The official sources on Thursday said the council is expected to discuss issues related to implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), urban governance, health and crop diversification.


    Besides, issues pertaining to the economy, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities are expected to come up for discussions, they added.

    Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on February 20. The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

    Close
    PTI
    Tags: #council meeting #Economy #NITI Aayog #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.