PM Narendra Modi reviews projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in 'Pragati' meeting

In the 33 Pragati meetings so far, 280 projects along with 50 programmes and schemes besides grievances across 18 sectors have been taken up.

PTI
December 30, 2020 / 08:52 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed a number of projects with a total cost of nearly Rs one lakh crore in 10 states and union territories as he chaired the 34th 'Pragati' meeting on Wednesday. A number of programmes and grievances were also reviewed, an official statement said, adding that the projects of the ministries of railways, road transport and highways, and housing and urban affairs were discussed.

These projects pertained to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. During the interaction, two centrepiece government programmes — Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission — were also reviewed and grievances related to the consumer affairs ministry came up for discussion as well, the statement said.

The prime minister directed officials to ensure and expedite comprehensive resolution of the grievances, it said. For the projects being reviewed, he asked the chief secretaries of the respective states and UTs to ensure early resolution of pending issues and target completion by the due date.

He said all states should strive for 100 percent enrolment in Ayushman Bharat at the earliest. He also encouraged states and UTs to draw a roadmap for achieving the targets in Mission Mode under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the statement said.

In the 33 Pragati meetings so far, 280 projects along with 50 programmes and schemes besides grievances across 18 sectors have been taken up, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Ayushman Bharat #Business #Jal Jeevan Mission #Narendra Modi #Pragati meeting
first published: Dec 30, 2020 08:52 pm

