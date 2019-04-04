App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi 'promoted' firms of 'capitalist friends' at expense of BSNL, MTNL: Congress

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's attack came over a media report which claimed that in order to better the financial condition of BSNL and get it back on track, its board has approved several proposals, including voluntary retirement for 54,000 employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "promoted" firms of his "capitalist friends" at the expense of state-owned BSNL and MTNL.

"Whose telecom companies are BSNL and MTNL-- of the countries 130 crore people. Government-owned BSNL and MTNL have been destroyed. Both companies are in debt," Surjewala claimed.

"Modi ji has promoted the firms of his capitalist friends. BSNL and MTNL are now on the verge of closure," he alleged.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi

