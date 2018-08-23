PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra most viewed profiles on LinkedIn's Power Profile 2018 list

Professional networking site LinkedIn announced this year’s most-viewed profiles belonging to several influential business people and politicians in India on Thursday.

LinkedIn's Power Profiles 2018 features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actress Priyanka Chopra in the first two positions of the list. The rest of the list is mainly dominated by several businessmen and women.

Founder and chief managing director of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, is the third on the list. Biocon is India’s largest biopharmaceutical company and specialises in manufacturing pharma ingredients.

Vani Kola, managing director of venture capital firm Kalaari Capital, comes in at fourth.

The rest of the list is as follows:

Nobel Peace laureate and founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation Kailash Satyarthi. Business leader and philanthropist Ravi Venkatesan, co-founder of Snapdeal Kunal Bahl, founder, and CEO of YourStory Media Shradha Sharma, co-founder of Unilazer Ventures Ronnie Screwvala, and CEO and managing director of Futurebrands India Santosh Desai.

Power Profiles 2018 highlights 73 professionals spread across eight categories – Influencers, CEOs, marketing and advertising, internet, technology, social impact, finance, and human resources; this year’s list is the fifth edition for India.