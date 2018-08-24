PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra among most viewed profiles on LinkedIn's Power Profile 2018 list

Professional networking site LinkedIn on Thursday announced this year's list of most-viewed profiles on its platform.

The list -- titled Power Profiles 2018 -- is mainly dominated by several businessmen and women but also includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actress Priyanka Chopra.

Founder and chief managing director of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, also features on the list. Biocon is India's largest bio-pharmaceutical company and specialises in manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients.

Another name on the list was that of Vani Kola, Managing Director of venture capital firm Kalaari Capital.

The rest of the list is as follows:

Nobel Peace laureate and founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation Kailash Satyarthi. Business leader and philanthropist Ravi Venkatesan, co-founder of Snapdeal Kunal Bahl, founder, and CEO of YourStory Media Shradha Sharma, co-founder of Unilazer Ventures Ronnie Screwvala, and CEO and managing director of Futurebrands India Santosh Desai.

Power Profiles 2018 highlights 73 professionals spread across eight categories – Influencers, CEOs, marketing and advertising, internet, technology, social impact, finance, and human resources; this year’s list is the fifth edition for India.