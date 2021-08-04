MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi dials Mamata Banerjee, assures her of all help to mitigate flood situation in West Bengal

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday and took stock of the flood situation in the state, a senior official of the state government said.

The chief minister, who was visiting flood hit Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district, was learned to have told the prime minister that her administration will send a report to the PMO on the flood situation, and damages caused by the deluge after completing the survey, the official said.

At least 15 people have been killed and nearly 3 lakh were displaced as large parts of six districts of the state have been inundated due to heavy rain and the release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation and the Durgapur Barrage.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #floods #India #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Aug 4, 2021 01:18 pm

