PM Modi's US visit may firm up chip supply deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden are also likely to focus on artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States (US) will bolster the Indo-US technology partnership, especially on the establishment of a new semiconductor supply chain where major announcements are expected. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who was in India on a two-day trip last week, said there could be “substantial results” on bilateral collaboration in semiconductor supply chains as early as next week.

Collaboration in the semiconductor sector is among the primary goals of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). iCET, which is being billed as the “Next Big Thing” in the India-US relationship, is vital for the two countries to create a democratic technology ecosystem.

Also Read: US visit will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi

In March, New Delhi and Washington inked an initial pact on increasing private sector cooperation in the area of semiconductors under which the two countries would help businesses to grow and develop a robust ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden are also likely to concentrate on artificial intelligence (AI) because it is “going to be so transformative of our economies, our societies, our national security,” Sullivan had said.

Meeting agenda

Talks have also been scheduled with the CEOs of top 20 American companies, such as Mastercard, Accenture, Coca-Cola Co, Adobe Systems, and Visa.

Also Read: PM Modi's US visit: Closer defence ties top agenda

Meetings with business tycoon during the PM Modi’s June 21-24 visit are expected to focus on exploring opportunities for alliances, attracting investments, and expanding business ties between the two countries. The meetings will emphasise the importance of India as a vital market for American businesses.

Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on June 19, said that PM Modi’s state visit to the US will be a “milestone in the relationship between India and the US”, which will involve talks on all aspects of defence coproduction and co-development.

He added that all aspects of defence co-production and co-development will be part of the discussions between PM Modi and President Biden.