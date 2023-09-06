PM Modi's focus on country's youth, women and poor to be a driving factor for 2024 election: CSDS professor

The PM recently on the occasion of The PM recently on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan announced the decision to cut the cost of LPG cooking gas cylinders by Rs 200.

It is the three communities including youth, women and poor that PM Modi has addressed both in his schemes and messages and will become a driving factor in the 2024 elections, professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Sanjay Kumar said responding to an exclusive interview to moneycontrol by PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi during the interview spoke on a range of issues including India’s focus on women-led development, youth for capacity building as well as about the needs of poor and vulnerable, stating that it is the "cumulative momentum building up from the empowerment of the poor, youth, women and farmers that will certainly make India one of the top 3 economies of the world in the near future."

“Women are emerging as the driving force of our growth journey. Many development initiatives are seeing them come to the forefront, be it financial inclusion, entrepreneurship or cleanliness… With the G20, now, the message of women-led development is making waves all over the world – this is the power of Indian women,” PM said during the Moneycontrol interview.

The PM recently on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan announced the decision to cut the cost of LPG cooking gas cylinders by Rs 200. The government believes that amid mounting food prices, this will directly benefit 33 crore women who have liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections for domestic use.

The government has also decided to increase the total number of Ujjwala beneficiaries by giving out 75 lakh new connections, taking their total strength to 10.35 crore. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by the Modi regime in 2016 to distribute 500 lakh LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

For the poor, Modi said, “We fought the pandemic with a clear and coordinated approach. We took care of the needs of the poor and vulnerable. Our digital public infrastructure helped us reach them directly with welfare assistance throughout.”

Via the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM KISAN) scheme, launched in 2019, the government has been giving farmers Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

“It is these welfare schemes, direct cash transfers and subsidies on various household objects that are sending a clear message to all three segments. Everything is in favour of the BJP in terms of electoral process. Nothing that can hurt the BJP for 2024 lok sabha elections and even assembly elections slated for later this year,” Kumar added speaking at a Moneycontrol panel on ‘Decoding PM Modi's Mega Exclusive Interview’.

