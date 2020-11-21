PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's confidence has inspired the nation: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on November 21 lauded economic reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on November 21 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence has inspired the nation.

Ambani was speaking at the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

The RIL Chairman, who is also the President of PDPU, lauded economic reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government.

Close

"I'm sure that the bold reforms introduced under his (PM Modi) leadership will pave way for India's swift recovery and rapid economic progress in the years to come," Ambani said in a virtual address.

related news

Ambani also said the future of energy is being "shaped by unprecedented changes". He said India needs to pursue two goals - to become an economic superpower and a "green and clean energy" superpower.

By the middle of the 21st Century, the world will use twice the amount of energy it is using today, according to Ambani.

"We need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies to achieve this goal. We need breakthroughs in new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen. We also need great innovations in energy storage, saving and utilisation," he said.

Ambani also reminded the gathering to continue taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India has entered a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot afford to let our guard down at this juncture," he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Nov 21, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.