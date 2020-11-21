PM Modi's confidence has inspired the nation: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on November 21 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence has inspired the nation.

Ambani was speaking at the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

The RIL Chairman, who is also the President of PDPU, lauded economic reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government.

"I'm sure that the bold reforms introduced under his (PM Modi) leadership will pave way for India's swift recovery and rapid economic progress in the years to come," Ambani said in a virtual address.

Ambani also said the future of energy is being "shaped by unprecedented changes". He said India needs to pursue two goals - to become an economic superpower and a "green and clean energy" superpower.

By the middle of the 21st Century, the world will use twice the amount of energy it is using today, according to Ambani.

"We need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies to achieve this goal. We need breakthroughs in new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen. We also need great innovations in energy storage, saving and utilisation," he said.

Ambani also reminded the gathering to continue taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India has entered a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot afford to let our guard down at this juncture," he said.