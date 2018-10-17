PM Modi’s ambitious bullet train project stuck due to land acquisition woes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious bullet train project was kicked off a year ago, yet it hasn’t travelled too far. Only 0.9 hectares of land have been acquired out of the 1,400 hectares needed, according to a Bloomberg report.

Farmers are resisting giving up their land for the project, unhappy with the compensation they are receiving.

Some of the farmers affected by this project have filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking the government’s opinion and asking whether the Centre can use farmland for public-private partnership projects.

The bullet train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a 508 km line. This was supposed to be a big achievement for the Indian Railways. The project will surely miss its deadline of 2023 if the land acquisition continues at this pace.

Raghbendra Jha, an economics professor at Australian National University, said land acquisition is a common problem in India because of which many projects have been delayed.

The resistance to this project highlights the problems that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is facing in implementing its flagship projects. Till September, projects worth Rs 75,400 crore were completed, which isn’t even half of the government’s target of Rs 2 lakh crore, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Other than the delay in the land acquisition process, there are no issues with funding of the project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), which is heading the project, said. The company also said it is committed to the interests of affected farmers.

Many projects have been stalled in India due to similar protests. Tata Motors’ Nano was delayed due to violent protests. Farmers forced the owner of Jaguar Land Rover to abandon a factory in West Bengal and set-up shop in west Gujarat.

Not only India, but other countries have seen such cases. Indonesia’s $6-billion high-speed rail project, connecting capital Jakarta and Bandung is stuck in land acquisition processes. The 142 km line was supposed to start in August 2016, however, it has barely finished 10 percent of the work.