App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi’s ambitious bullet train project stuck due to land acquisition woes

Farmers are resisting giving up their land for the project, unhappy with the compensation they are getting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious bullet train project was kicked off a year ago, yet it hasn’t travelled too far. Only 0.9 hectares of land have been acquired out of the 1,400 hectares needed, according to a Bloomberg report.

Farmers are resisting giving up their land for the project, unhappy with the compensation they are receiving.

Some of the farmers affected by this project have filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking the government’s opinion and asking whether the Centre can use farmland for public-private partnership projects.

The bullet train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a 508 km line. This was supposed to be a big achievement for the Indian Railways. The project will surely miss its deadline of 2023 if the land acquisition continues at this pace.

related news

Raghbendra Jha, an economics professor at Australian National University, said land acquisition is a common problem in India because of which many projects have been delayed.

The resistance to this project highlights the problems that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is facing in implementing its flagship projects. Till September, projects worth Rs 75,400 crore were completed, which isn’t even half of the government’s target of Rs 2 lakh crore, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Other than the delay in the land acquisition process, there are no issues with funding of the project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), which is heading the project, said. The company also said it is committed to the interests of affected farmers.

Many projects have been stalled in India due to similar protests. Tata Motors’ Nano was delayed due to violent protests. Farmers forced the owner of Jaguar Land Rover to abandon a factory in West Bengal and set-up shop in west Gujarat.

Not only India, but other countries have seen such cases. Indonesia’s $6-billion high-speed rail project, connecting capital Jakarta and Bandung is stuck in land acquisition processes. The 142 km line was supposed to start in August 2016, however, it has barely finished 10 percent of the work.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 12:31 pm

tags #Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor #Business #India #Indian Railways #PM Modi

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.