PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from October 29 to November 2 for COP-26 Conference, G-20 Summit

During his visit to Italy, PM Modi will also Pope Francis and Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin during his visit to Vatican City.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow and United Kingdom from 29 October to 2 November to attend the  World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 and 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit.

PM Modi will be travelling to Glasgow to participate in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of H.E. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), will be held on 1-2 November 2021. The Summit will be attended by Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries.

COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"I will also highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth," it added.

The Prime Minister will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from 30-31 October 2021 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.

This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meeting with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations.

During his visit to Italy, PM Modi will also meet Pope Francis and Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin during his visit to Vatican City.
