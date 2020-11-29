PM Modi to speak with three teams in the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine on November 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be talking to three teams that are currently working towards the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

This comes shortly after a three-city tour that Modi took on November 28 to observe the development of an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Prime Minister stressed that India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health, but also as a global good, and it is India’s duty to assist other countries, including the nations in our neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

On his trip, Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India in Pune.