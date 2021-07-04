MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

PM Modi to share thoughts at CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5

The virtual meet will start at 3 pm tomorrow and will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the globe.

Moneycontrol News
July 04, 2021 / 08:56 PM IST
File image of PM Modi

File image of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday as India offers CoWIN as a digital platform to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Authority (NHA) informed on July 4.

"We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM @narendramodi would be sharing his thoughts on #CoWINGlobalConclave as India offers #CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat #COVID19. Join #CoWINGlobalConclave on July 5, 1500 hrs (IST)," the NHA tweeted.

The virtual meet will start at 3 pm tomorrow and will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the globe.

"The Conclave aims to share India's experience with regards to Universal Vaccination to fight Covid-19 through Co-WIN platform," as per the NHA website.

CoWIN was seen as developed in India as the central IT system for strategizing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Close
Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the 'tech backbone of India's Vaccination Drive', the NHA website said, adding that India is excited to join hands with the world to win over Covid-19 together with Co-WIN.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CoWIN #India #PM Modi
first published: Jul 4, 2021 08:56 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.