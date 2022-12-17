 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Tripura, Meghalaya

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the projects encompass a wide array of sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality. Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore there.

In Agartala, the prime minister will launch the ”Grih Pravesh” programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 'Urban and Rural' schemes.

The PMO noted that the North Eastern Council (NEC) was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972, and it has played a key role in the region’s socio-economic development by supporting various infrastructure projects and development initiatives. It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors, including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism and industry, the PMO said.

At a public function, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores, it said. In a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, he will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

Modi will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, besides several other development initiatives, including four road projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh