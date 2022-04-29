PM Modi to inaugurate three day semiconductor conference in Bengaluru today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Semicon India Conference-2022 in Bengaluru on April 29.

The conference is intended to serve as a launchpad for India to become a worldwide semiconductor hub. The meet is the first step for putting the India Semiconductor Mission into action.





Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "SemiconIndia conference 2022 will act as a big step in fulfilling PM’s vision of India as a Electronics and Semiconductor innovation hub."

This conference will feature eminent specialists from industry associations, research organisations, and academia. They will discuss policy, talent, and the government's role and efforts in fostering a favourable growth environment for the country's semiconductor ecosystem.

The conference will help to develop a roadmap and a semiconductor strategy, as well as start a conversation with stakeholders about how to enable, accelerate, and empower semiconductor growth in India.

The event will serve to highlight the country's current capabilities, technological trends, market prospects, and investment in R&D. It will also feature start-up ideas as well as major projects done by academic institutions.