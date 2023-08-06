PM Modi to inaugurate redevelopment of 508 railway stations across India under amrit Bharat Station scheme

PM Modi (File Photo)

In a significant development for India's rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually lay the foundation stone for the ambitious redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country. This monumental endeavor falls under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and comes with a hefty price tag of over ₹24,470 crores from the exchequer.

In an announcement made on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, PM Modi highlighted the historic occasion, stating, "Tomorrow, 6th August, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost Rs. 25,000 crore."

The rejuvenation of these railway stations is poised to revolutionize the nation's rail infrastructure, aiming to enhance 'Ease of Living' for citizens while prioritizing comfort and convenience. Notably, each station's design is meticulously crafted to harmonize with the local culture, heritage, and architecture, reflecting a blend of modernity and tradition.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) outlines the overarching plan to transform these stations into vibrant 'city centers,' fostering integration on both sides of the urban landscape.

The distribution of these 508 railway stations spans 27 states and union territories, with Uttar Pradesh leading the count with 55 stations earmarked for redevelopment. Bihar follows closely with 49 stations, while Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh each contribute a significant number to the initiative. States such as Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka are also set to benefit from this transformative project.

The ambitious endeavor to reshape India's railway landscape shines a spotlight on Uttar Pradesh, with key stations such as Lucknow's Badshahnagar, Kanpur Central, and Jhansi undergoing substantial redevelopment. According to sources, the reconstruction of Kanpur Central station is projected to cost around ₹767 crore over the next three years, with Jhansi's redevelopment budget set at Rs477 crore.

The inauguration ceremony is anticipated to witness the participation of various UP government ministers, MLAs, MPs, and the state president of the BJP across 55 locations within the state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and address the gathering, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's railway modernization journey.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme's comprehensive approach to station redevelopment signifies a significant step forward in India's infrastructure development and is expected to contribute significantly to the country's overall progress.