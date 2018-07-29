App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth close to Rs 60k crore in Lucknow today. All you need to know

The topmost industrialists of the country are expected to attend the ceremony.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate around 81 projects worth close to Rs 60,000 crore during a 'Ground Breaking Ceremony' in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The foundation-laying ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and it will be telecasted live across the 75 districts of the state.

The topmost industrialists of the country are expected to attend the ceremony.

The state government's 'Ground Breaking Ceremony' comes after it held a grand Investors meet in February where it got these 81 projects. In this meet, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for projects worth over Rs 4.28 lakh crore were signed across sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, power, IT and tourism.

Within a few months, investment proposals for 81 projects amounting to an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore have materialised for a groundbreaking.

The key projects include investments of Rs 10,000 crore by Reliance Jio Infocom and Rs 5,000 crore by BSNL for laying optical fibre cable network in the state.

IT firms such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services will invest Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 2,300 crore, respectively, for setting up their campuses in the state.

Other companies that have also lined up investments in the state include Adani Power which is investing Rs 2,500 crore for 765 KV Ghatampur-Hapur transmission line, Paytm is investing Rs 3,500 crore to build its campus in the state.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 11:34 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

