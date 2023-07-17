PM Modi to inaugurate Port Blair Airport terminal building tomorrow

The architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair on July 18 at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

Built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory, according to the government notification.

With a total built-up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair airport at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

The architectural design of the terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting the sea and islands.

According to news agency PTI, the building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, and low heat gain glazing.

Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 percent of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building.

As a gateway to Andaman and Nicobar islands, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists and hence the spacious new integrated terminal building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region.

It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give a fillip to the economy of the region, the release further added.