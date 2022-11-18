 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate first Arunachal airport Saturday

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

The Donyi Polo airport is located at Hollongi and when it becomes operational it will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly north eastern state, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh is all set to script its aviation history Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state’s first airport near here.

The Donyi Polo airport is located at Hollongi and when it becomes operational it will boost connectivity, trade and tourism in the hilly north eastern state, officials said. Modi will inaugurate the greenfield airport at 9.30 am on Saturday and leave for Varanasi and Gujarat from there, officials at the state's civil aviation department informed.

He will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station in West Kameng district to the nation at the function. The Donyi Polo airport has been developed by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore.

It will have eight check-in counters and can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours, the officials said. There is no airport in Arunachal Pradesh, the country’s easternmost state. The closest facility is at Lilabari airport, 80 km away in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district. There are a few advanced landing grounds in the state, including in Pasighat and Tezu.

Spread over 4,100 sq m area, Donyi Polo airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers. It will have a 2,300 meter-long runway suitable for landing and take-off of Boeing 747, the officials said. IndiGo Airlines will commence commercial flights from the airport from November 28. The naming of the airport reflects the reverence of the indigenous people of Arunachal for the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo), they said.

Flights connecting Hollongi, which is around 15 km from Itanagar, with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday. A weekly flight service connecting Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will begin on December 3, the chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, Sanjay Kumar had said recently.