PM Modi to inaugurate Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar submarine cable project on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Island Submarine Cable System, which will provide better connectivity to the archipelago, on August 10, a senior BSNL official has said.

A submarine communications cable is a cable laid on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea.

"The most-awaited launch of the Chennai and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connectivity project is finally over.

"The Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the project... on the 10th of this month," BSNL Chief General Manager, Andaman and Nicobar Telecom, Murali Krishna, wrote to senior officials of the Union territory.

The project envisages better connectivity from Chennai to Port Blair and seven other Islands -- Swaraj Deep (Havelock), Long Island, Rangat, Hutbay (Little Andaman), Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay (Great Nicobar).

In the letter, the BSNL chief general manager sought the cooperation of officials of the Andaman and Nicobar administration "for commissioning CANI System for providing quality telecom services across these islands as also for smooth conduct of the Prime Ministers function".