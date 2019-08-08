App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors meet on October 30

The investors' meet will be held at Greater Noida.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet on October 30, an official said on August 8.

India is expecting an investment of $80 billion in 2-3 years in the renewable energy sector, said Anand Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meeting at Vigyan Bhawan on October 30," he said.

The investors' meet will be held at Greater Noida, he added.

Speaking at the curtain raiser conference, Kumar said that India has emerged as the big renewable energy market with an installed capacity of 80 GW (gigawatt).

In addition, he said that 20 GW projects are under implementation, while 40 GW are under bidding stage.

"Now, nobody has a doubt about India reaching RE target of 175 GW by 2022," Kumar said.

He further said: "We are tweaking power purchase agreements so that the developers get their dues on time."

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Business #India

