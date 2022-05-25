English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PM Modi to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under 'Light House Project -- Chennai' on May 26

    Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across the country on January 1, 2021.

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the 'Light House Project — Chennai’ built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, officials said.

    This project makes use of the precast concrete construction system as used in the US and Finland, they said.

    It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale, they said.

    Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across the country on January 1, 2021.

    The prime minister has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone based monitoring, the officials said.

    Close
    Prime Minister Modi will participate in an event on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad and will also dedicate to the nation and the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai, his office had said on Tuesday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Chennai #India #Narendra Modi #Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)
    first published: May 25, 2022 04:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.