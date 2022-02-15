English
    PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at TERI summit on February 16

    World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI’s annual flagship event, the PMO said, noting that the theme for this year’s summit is 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

    PTI
    February 15, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on Wednesday.

    World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI’s annual flagship event, the PMO said, noting that the theme for this year’s summit is 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

    The prime minister will deliver his address via a video message around 6 pm, the PMO said.

    The summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

    The three-day summit starting Wednesday will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations; heads of various intergovernmental organisations, and ministers and envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries, the PMO said.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 04:38 pm

