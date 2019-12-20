PM Modi to address ASSOCHAM AGM today, here’s why it is significant

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present a roadmap on the same around 12:35 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual general meeting of industry body, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), at 11:30 am in New Delhi. The theme of the event is 'New India Aspiring for a $5-trillion economy'. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present a roadmap on the same around 12:35 pm.
The meet assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of a number of major events.
There have been a number of questions raised about the government’s corporate engagement, with allegations - mainly by opposition parties - that the corporates are afraid to raise their voice and flag their concerns. This follows the recent ‘atmosphere of fear’ comments by industrialist Rahul Bajaj and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw that the government treats India Inc as 'pariahs' and does not want to hear any criticism related to the economy.
On December 17, Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that - in January 2020 - the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was likely to 'significantly' cut India's growth estimates. Expressing doubts over the country being able to achieve its $5-trillion GDP target by FY25, she pointed out that India would need nominal growth of at least 10.5 percent (compared with 6 percent in the last six years) and real growth of at least 8-9 percent to be able to achieve the target.
Hinduja Group Co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja has said that, while the $5-trillion target of 2024 is achievable, the Modi-led government must shed the British style of bureaucracy to move faster.
According to Raghuram Rajan, India is in the midst of a ‘growth recession’. The former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor has pointed out signs of deep malaise in the Indian economy that is being run through extreme centralisation of power in the Prime Minister's Office and powerless ministers.
The repeated government allusions to a $5 trillion-economy by 2024, which would necessitate steady real growth of at least 8-9 percent per year starting now, seem increasingly unrealistic, Rajan added. He called for reforms in land acquisition, labour laws, stable tax and regulatory regime, fast track bankruptcy resolution of developers in default, proper pricing of electricity, preserving competition in the telecom sector and giving farmers access to inputs and finance.
Given the agricultural distress and rising unemployment in rural India, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has warned that the dream of India becoming a $5-trillion economy cannot be achieved if the villages in the country are ignored.
Various other India Inc leaders, including Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, CII President Vikram Kirloskar and ASSOCHAM President Balkrishna Goenka, have asked the government to take measures to augment ease of doing business to ‘create more freedom for the industry to perform’.
At this juncture, it is significant how PM Modi uses this occasion to address the afore-mentioned issues and reassure India Inc regarding the said concerns.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:52 am