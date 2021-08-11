MARKET NEWS

PM Modi speaks to local administration over flood-related situation in Varanasi

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help.

Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there.

"He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support," they said. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.
Tags: #Current Affairs #flood #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Varanasi
first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:45 am

