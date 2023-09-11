PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince to hold bilateral talks today

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who participated in the recently concluded G20 Summit in India on September 9-10, will be on a state visit on September 11. "During this visit, he will attend the G20 Summit being hosted in India on September 9-10, 2023 and will continue his stay in India on September 11, 2023 for the State visit," the Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier. This marks his second state visit to India, with his previous one in February 2019.

Mohammed bin Salman has been accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, to review bilateral ties and cooperation in areas ranging from energy to security. Before his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince will receive a ceremonial reception at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi at 10 am.

Following his meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, the Saudi Crown Prince is expected to sign the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council at the same venue around 12 noon.

The Saudi Arabian PM will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan around 6:30 p.m.

Salman will depart from New Delhi around 8.30 pm.