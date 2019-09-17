App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, New Jersey governor discuss cooperation in trade and investment

Murphy briefed Modi of his priorities for building his state's relations with India, and committed to working towards a robust partnership between India and the US, the statement said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 met New Jersey Governor Phillip D Murphy and discussed cooperation in areas including trade and investment. Murphy is visiting Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad apart from Delhi.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Murphy's desire to promote closer commercial and people-to-people relations between New Jersey and India and assured him of the Indian government's support as New Jersey seeks to pursue meaningful cooperation with Indian states.

Murphy also briefed Modi of his priorities for building his state's relations with India, and committed to working towards a robust partnership between India and the US, the statement said.

Close

Noting the commonalities between India and New Jersey, Murphy mentioned the celebration of diversity and respect for plurality in India which he has witnessed since arriving in India.

related news

Prime Minister Modi noted that the State of New Jersey, which hosts the highest concentration of Indian-American population in the US, has emerged as a top destination for India's trade and investment into the US.

Both leaders agreed to the significance of cooperation in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and higher education, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #PM Modi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.