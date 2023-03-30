 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building, inspects various works

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction work of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on March 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said.

The prime minister spent more than an hour inside the building.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, PM Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.

He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.