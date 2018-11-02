PM Modi LIVE: India an economic powerhouse, says PM Modi

Live now
Nov 02, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | The government has also announced an increase in the mandatory procurement by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) from MSMEs from 20 percent to 25 percent.
JUST IN | PM Modi says that it is now mandatory that all the companies with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore will have to join the TReDS platform, which is Trade Receivables e- Discounting System. so that MSMEs doesn't face a trouble in cash flow.
PM Modi said that it is now mandatory for companies with turnover more than Rs 500 crore to join TReDS platform. TReDS stands for Trade Receivables e-Discounting System. This is so that MSME's don't face trouble in cash flow, PM Modi said.
The government has decided to increase interest subvention on pre and post-shipment credit from 3% to 5%, says PM Modi.
As per the RBI's Mint Street Memo report, note ban imposed in November 2016 has led to further decline in the already falling credit to the MSME sector, while GST rollout has not made any significant positive impact on overall credit to the sector but has deeply dented their exports. About 97 percent of MSMEs operate in the informal sector.
A major obstacle for the growth of MSMEs is their inability to access timely and adequate finance as most of them are in niche segments where credit appraisal is a major challenge.
The MSME sector constitutes a vast network of over 63 million units and employs 111 million people, contributing around 30 percent to the GDP. It accounts for about 45 percent of manufacturing output and around 40 percent to total exports.
The outreach programme will run for 100 days covering 100 districts throughout the country. "The Central Ministers are likely to visit these Distts for further boosting MSME Sector in terms of asking entrepreneurs to take benefit of these facilities including access to credit and market," the Finance Ministry added.
The MSME 'Support & Outreach Program' will be attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh.
The move will give a boost to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and help generate employment. "Various announcements/deliverables focussed on access to credit, access to market, hand-holding & facilitation support etc to MSME Sector are likely to be announced," a finance ministry tweet said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch an MSME support programme today to enhance credit access to micro, small and medium businesses.
Good morning readers, this blog will give you LIVE updates of the launch of an MSME support programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.