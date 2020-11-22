PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi lays foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi also interacted with village water and sanitation committee members via video conferencing.

Moneycontrol News
India PM Narendra Modi (PC: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 22 laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also interacted with village water and sanitation committee members via video conferencing.

"If there is any region that was neglected for decades after independence, then it is this region that was neglected the most," PM Modi said in a virtual address.

"Be it Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand -despite having a lot of resources, these regions became regions of deficiencies. In spite of having several rivers, these regions came to be known as the most thirsty and drought-affected regions. So many people were forced to migrate from here," PM Modi added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event. The projects will provide tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts.

The projects aim at providing functional household tap connections to every rural house of the country by 2024.

 

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Nov 22, 2020 12:48 pm

