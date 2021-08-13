MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi launches vehicle scrappage policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the vehicle scrappage policy will bring in investments of around Rs 10,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 launched the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme, or the automobile scrappage policy.

During a virtual address at the Investor Summit in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said the vehicle scrappage policy will bring in investments of around Rs 10,000 crore. He also said that Alang in Gujarat can become hub for vehicle scrapping.

PM Modi said the current method of scrapping of materials is not productive.

Also read: Scrappage policy for personal cars from 2024, heavy trucks from 2023

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari was present at the event in person. Gadkari said the scrappage policy likely lead to a cut in raw material costs by around 40 percent.

The minister also said that the policy will help India become an industrial hub of automobile manufacturing.

He also said that testing centers will be setup in all districts across the country using the public private partnership (PPP) model.

The policy is aimed at incentivising owners of old and polluting vehicles to take them off the road. Commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old and personal vehicles that are more than 20 years old will be eligible for scrapping.

Also read - Vehicle scrappage policy: Leasing is a cheaper option than buying a car on loan now

The policy will be first implemented for government-owned vehicles, and then for heavy commercial and personal vehicles, Giridhar Aramane, secretary in the road transport and highways ministry said in a separate statement.

"We propose to scrap vehicles, which are 15 years and over, owned by the Central and state governments by April 2022," said Aramane. "From 2023 onwards, heavy commercial vehicles need to be scrapped if they do not conform to the fitness level prescribed under the rules. For personal vehicles, we plan to implement this from June 2024 onwards.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Narendra Modi
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:42 am

