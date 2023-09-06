PM Modi is a visionary, world will reap benefits of India's reform under him: ENAM Group's Vallabh Bhansali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

When we talk about mission versus ambition in the context of India's growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work towards it is possible only through mission. It is not out of personal or political ambition, it is due to love for one's country, and hence, PM Modi is a missionary, said Vallabh Bhansali, market veteran and co-founder of ENAM group.

Expressing his thoughts on Moneycontrol's exclusive interview with PM Modi, Bhansali said, "The interview brings together a lot of discussions on PM's vision of India. People reading the interview will have a clear idea of global views on the country and the fact that how grounded PM Modi is for its welfare."

Elaborating on the satisfaction of market veterans under Modi's regime, Bhansali expressed that the world is hugely satisfied with India's growth story so far. "We went through Covid-19 pandemic, oil price crisis, global climate change and the reforms are steadily underway. Looking at this, there seems to be foundational change-- that was not seen in the last 50 to 60 years--which is the belief of Indians towards India's pride.'

Bhansali added, since 2014 when Modi came into power, there has been a shift towards more self-respect among Indians. He said, "If we did not have self-respect, then people would not be top keen on working, the country would not seem to be ours. Thus, it was very important to bring a big revolution, which seems to be subtle but pertinent."

Bhansali also added that whatever India is currently doing in terms of growth and reform, the whole world will benefit from the decisions. Giving the example of India's G20 Presidency, which contains three members of the Global South – Indonesia, India and Brazil – for the first time, Bhansali said, "PM Modi could have made the socio-economic event about India, but he chose to say that G20 is not only for the counntry, but for the whole world."

Throughout its presidency of the G20, India shares a vision of being the voice of the Global South and the country has ensured to walk the talk with its focus on raising concerns.

"Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travelers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard," PM Modi had said last December as well.

Moreover, Bhansali also highlighted that companies like Tesla and Apple are more keenly evaluating India in detail and the trend of global tech companies entering the country is slowly increasing and will be increasing hereon.