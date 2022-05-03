PM Modi invokes FOMO, says those not investing in India will miss out

PM Modi at India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen (Image: ANI)

Invoking popular social media expression FOMO (fear of missing out) during his Denmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those not investing in India will certainly miss out.

Addressing the India-Denmark Business Forum, Modi said ongoing economic reforms have created investment opportunities in various sectors like green technology, cold chains, shipping and ports.

India, he added, was also working on the PM-GatiShakti programme to create infrastructure facilities for the next generation.

"These days the term FOMO or 'fear of missing out' is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

Modi, who is on official visit to the Nordic nation, told the gathering there is great scope of investing in green technology.

He further said the business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past.

"The strengths of our nations complement each other,” he said.

Later, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted pictures of Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen participating in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from the two countries and also a video of the two leaders being greeted after the meeting by Indian community members.

"Enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark’s skill & India’s scale, especially in areas of clean energy & climate friendly technologies,” Bagchi said about the business forum meeting.

Modi, who arrived here from Germany, was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport as a special gesture.





