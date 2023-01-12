 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

PM Modi invokes colonial past, says 'Global South' must band together to shape world order

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Speaking at the Voice of Global South Summit, the Prime Minister said citizens of Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania countries should "no longer be excluded from the fruits of development"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invoked the common colonial past of the "Global South", calling on the countries to come together and help shape the new world order.

"In the last century, we supported each other in our fight against foreign rule. We can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12.

Global South refers to countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania, previously referred to as the Third World nations. The two-day summit, being held virtually, is looking to bring together countries these countries on a common platform.

Modi said the Global South had the largest stake in the future, as it accounted for around 75 percent of the world's population.

"We should also have equivalent voice. Hence, as the eight-decade-old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order," he said.

Calling 2022 a "difficult" year, Modi said it was clear that the world was in a state of crisis and it was hard to predict how long the instability would last.